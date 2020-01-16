Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Peggy Atkins Fitzgerald. View Sign Service Information Palmetto Funeral Home 2049 Carolina Place Drive Fort Mill , SC 29708 (803)-802-7788 Celebration of Life 1:00 PM Palmetto Funeral Home 2049 Carolina Place Drive Fort Mill , SC 29708 View Map Visitation Following Services Palmetto Funeral Home 2049 Carolina Place Drive Fort Mill , SC 29708 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Peggy Atkins Fitzgerald of Fort Mill, SC gained her wings and went to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, January 14, 2020. She went peacefully in her home surrounded by her loving family. Born on May 24, 1944 in Pendleton, SC, she was the daughter of the late William and Cecil Atkins.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Eddie Atkins, and sisters Becky Philyaw and Jean Moore.



Always on the go, Peggy was very active whether be in the community or on the golf course. In high school Peggy was an All-State basketball player. Later in life she took to golf and won numerous tournaments, including seven Fort Mill Golf Club Championships. She always met her challenges head on. Even through her 30+ yr battle with Rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases, she continued to fight until the very end. She was a true inspiration to so many and a model of perseverance.



Sitting on the back porch of the beach house with a cup of coffee, watching the dolphins and shrimp boats, and spending time with family and friends was among her favorite things. Most of all, she enjoyed being Nana and making memories with her beloved grandbabies.



An incredible person, she leaves behind a legacy of love, laughter, and strength. Carrying on her legacy is her loving husband of 57 yrs, Hershel Fitzgerald; daughters, Vicki Fitzgerald and Lisa Honeycutt of Fort Mill, SC; son, Max Fitzgerald and wife, Tatum of Raleigh, NC; grandchildren, Zachary Honeycutt, Regan Honeycutt, Ridgely Fitzgerald, and Ellery Fitzgerald; sister, Betty (Tennie) Bennett; and brother, William (Bill) Atkins.



A Celebration of Life will be held at 1pm on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Palmetto Funeral Home, 2049 Carolina Place Drive, Fort Mill, SC 29708. Visitation with the family will immediately follow.



The family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to her primary care physician Dr. Marshall Silverman, who prolonged her life and provided the best possible care available. They would also like to thank all the Hospice nurses, physicians, and staff that made her final week as comfortable as possible.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Hospice and Palliative Care Palmetto Region, 1057 Red Ventures Dr., Suite 150, Fort Mill, SC 29707 or to the Children's Attention Home, PO Box 2912, Rock Hill, SC 29732.



