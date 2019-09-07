Peggy Benfield Parker (1954 - 2019)
Service Information
Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
1503 South York Road
Gastonia, NC
28052
(704)-853-1300
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
3:30 PM
Mt. Carmel Freewill Baptist Church
2099 Sutton Spring Road
York, SC
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 2:30 PM
Mt. Carmel Freewill Baptist Church
2099 Sutton Spring Road
York, SC
Obituary
York, SC -

Peggy Benfield Parker, 65, went home to be with the Lord on September 5, 2019 at Piedmont Medical Center. She was born on March 12, 1954, a native of York County, the daughter of the late Lewis Heyward Benfield and Pearl Virginia Robinson Benfield. Peggy was a member of Mt. Carmel Freewill Baptist Church. She was previously employed at Ross Cannon Mills Plant 19 & Sullivan Carson Mill. Peggy was a loving and devoted mother and wife. She loved visiting the mountains, gardening and caring for her goldfish pond.

Left to cherish her memories are her husband of 33 years, Roger Parker; daughters, Teresa Harrill (Scott), Cindy Benko (Kevin), Melissa Pearson (Charlie Jaramillo), Hayley Marie Parker; son, Roger Parker Jr.; brothers, Perry Benfield (Vanessa), Gerald Benfield (Sandra); sisters, Margaret Peterson (Kenneth), Louise Wade (Lynn); 18 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Lewis Hunter Benfield and Leonard Benfield. The family will receive friends 2 - 3:30 pm on Sunday at Mt. Carmel Freewill Baptist Church, 2099 Sutton Spring Road, York, SC. A celebration of life service, officiated by Pastors Byron Scherer, Jerry Bower and John Cody will follow at 3:30 pm at the church.

Memorials may be made to Victory Freewill Baptist Church Care and Share Ministry. Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia. Condolences may be made online at www.greenefuneral.com
Published in The Herald on Sept. 7, 2019
