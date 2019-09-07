Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Peggy Benfield Parker. View Sign Service Information Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel 1503 South York Road Gastonia , NC 28052 (704)-853-1300 Celebration of Life 3:30 PM Mt. Carmel Freewill Baptist Church 2099 Sutton Spring Road York , SC View Map Visitation 2:00 PM - 2:30 PM Mt. Carmel Freewill Baptist Church 2099 Sutton Spring Road York , SC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

York, SC -



Peggy Benfield Parker, 65, went home to be with the Lord on September 5, 2019 at Piedmont Medical Center. She was born on March 12, 1954, a native of York County, the daughter of the late Lewis Heyward Benfield and Pearl Virginia Robinson Benfield. Peggy was a member of Mt. Carmel Freewill Baptist Church. She was previously employed at Ross Cannon Mills Plant 19 & Sullivan Carson Mill. Peggy was a loving and devoted mother and wife. She loved visiting the mountains, gardening and caring for her goldfish pond.



Left to cherish her memories are her husband of 33 years, Roger Parker; daughters, Teresa Harrill (Scott), Cindy Benko (Kevin), Melissa Pearson (Charlie Jaramillo), Hayley Marie Parker; son, Roger Parker Jr.; brothers, Perry Benfield (Vanessa), Gerald Benfield (Sandra); sisters, Margaret Peterson (Kenneth), Louise Wade (Lynn); 18 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Lewis Hunter Benfield and Leonard Benfield. The family will receive friends 2 - 3:30 pm on Sunday at Mt. Carmel Freewill Baptist Church, 2099 Sutton Spring Road, York, SC. A celebration of life service, officiated by Pastors Byron Scherer, Jerry Bower and John Cody will follow at 3:30 pm at the church.



Memorials may be made to Victory Freewill Baptist Church Care and Share Ministry. Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia. Condolences may be made online at

York, SC -Peggy Benfield Parker, 65, went home to be with the Lord on September 5, 2019 at Piedmont Medical Center. She was born on March 12, 1954, a native of York County, the daughter of the late Lewis Heyward Benfield and Pearl Virginia Robinson Benfield. Peggy was a member of Mt. Carmel Freewill Baptist Church. She was previously employed at Ross Cannon Mills Plant 19 & Sullivan Carson Mill. Peggy was a loving and devoted mother and wife. She loved visiting the mountains, gardening and caring for her goldfish pond.Left to cherish her memories are her husband of 33 years, Roger Parker; daughters, Teresa Harrill (Scott), Cindy Benko (Kevin), Melissa Pearson (Charlie Jaramillo), Hayley Marie Parker; son, Roger Parker Jr.; brothers, Perry Benfield (Vanessa), Gerald Benfield (Sandra); sisters, Margaret Peterson (Kenneth), Louise Wade (Lynn); 18 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Lewis Hunter Benfield and Leonard Benfield. The family will receive friends 2 - 3:30 pm on Sunday at Mt. Carmel Freewill Baptist Church, 2099 Sutton Spring Road, York, SC. A celebration of life service, officiated by Pastors Byron Scherer, Jerry Bower and John Cody will follow at 3:30 pm at the church.Memorials may be made to Victory Freewill Baptist Church Care and Share Ministry. Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia. Condolences may be made online at www.greenefuneral.com Published in The Herald on Sept. 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close