Peggy Broome Hampton, 89, of Rock Hill, SC, passed away on Thursday, November 7th, 2019, while being comforted by her children and loving family.
She was born May 19th, 1930, daughter of the late Gus D. Broome and Margie Crosby Broome. Peggy was a devoted and lifetime member of West End Baptist Church in Rock Hill. She loved her family, her church, fellowship with Tea & Empathy at First Baptist Rock Hill, gardening, ceramics with Ann Pike, sewing and Christmas decorations.
Peggy was preceded in death by all of her siblings, Walter Broome, Martha B. Woodward, Betty B. Carter, Mary Ellen Broome, Charles Broome, and Michael L. Broome Sr. She is survived by her children, Robin H. Channell and her husband, Robert, of Rock Hill, SC, and Mark Hampton and his wife, Barbara, of Cleveland, TN. She leaves behind a legacy of 8 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. She was deeply loved and will be missed by all who knew her.
Family and friends are invited to her celebration of life on Sunday, November 10th, 2019 at West End Baptist Church in Rock Hill, SC. Visitation is at 1:30PM, followed by the service at 2:30PM and internment at Laurelwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to West End Baptist Church, 1727 McConnells Highway, Rock Hill, SC, 29732. Robertson Funeral and Cremation Service is serving the family, www.throbertson.com.
Published in The Herald on Nov. 9, 2019