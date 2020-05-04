Mrs. Peggy Williams Green, 69 of Gastonia, NC, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family in her home on Friday, May 1, 2020.
Peggy was born November 2, 1950 in Monroe, NC to the late Horace Randolph Williams and Sena Viola Rowell.
Survivors are her husband Steven Lewis Green; daughters Christy Poole (George) of Hilton Head Island, SC, Sena Lucas (Cirilo) of Rock Hill, SC, Paula Jones of Raleigh, NC, Arra Nelsen (Nicholas) of Lake Wylie, SC, and Falynn Canaday (Tommy) of Fayetteville, WV.
Peggy was adored by her nine grandchildren Taylor Danielle Campbell, Hunter Andrew Jones, Kenyon Bryce Tucker, John Lewis Canaday, Christian Lewis Gunn, Ethan Cole Tucker, Allie Sue Nelsen, Madison Lynn Nelsen, and Mariana Viola Lucas.
A celebration of life will be held in the summer of 2020.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to .
