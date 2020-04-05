Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Peggy Hood Buchanan. View Sign Service Information Miller-Rivers-Caulder Funeral Home 318 E. Main St. Chesterfield , SC 29709 (843)-623-2449 Send Flowers Obituary





Mrs. Buchanan was born May 14, 1935 in Fort Mill, SC a daughter of the late James Marvin and Pauline Elizabeth Robertson Hood. She was a 1953 graduate of Fort Mill High School and a member of Macedonia Baptist Church. Peggy served as a substitute teacher with the Chesterfield County School System for over 25 years. Her hobbies included watching birds, working puzzles, and enjoying the companionship of fellow residents and the staff of Springhill Assisted Living of Pageland, SC.



In addition to her parents, Mrs. Buchanan was also preceded in death by her husband, Avery Cleveland "A.C." Buchanan; infant twins; son-in-law, Richard Hinson; brother, Buddy Hood; and brother-in-law, Robert Dubberly.



Survivors include her children, Jeffrey Scott (Cathy) Buchanan of Jefferson, SC, Jean Avery Hinson, Donna (Freddie) Oliver all of Jefferson, SC, and Chris (Heather) Buchanan of Mt. Croghan, SC; grandchildren, Amber (Bryan) Maust of Fort Mill, SC, Kristin (Mark Holland) Buchanan of Laurinburg, NC, Dale (Traci) Oliver of Myrtle Beach, SC, and Nikki (Chris Rollins) Oliver of Jefferson, SC; great grandchildren, Summer Quick, Bryce Oliver, Zach Oliver, Will Spafford, Payton Oliver, and Hayden Journagan; brother, Tim (Dianne) Hood of Fort Mill, SC; sisters, Frances Dubberly of Tucson, AZ, Rita (Jimmy) StClair of Rock Hill, SC; sister-in-law, Vickie Hood; and numerous nieces and nephews.



Memorials may be made to Springhill Assisted Living, 514 Gum Street, Pageland, SC 29728 or to Macedonia Baptist Church "Multi-Ministry Building Fund," 3944 Johnson Road, Jefferson, SC 29718.



