Peggy Joyce Conley, 86, of Rock Hill, SC, passed away peacefully Saturday, September 12, 2020 at her home in Rock Hill, SC.



Ms. Conley was born January 5, 1934 in Atlanta, Ga, and was the daughter of the late Otis Conley and Mary Lee Conley. She retired from Dixie Bearings, Inc.



Surviving are her sister-in-law, Randy K. Conley; her nephew, Christopher Wayne Conley and his wife, Shonie; his three children, Elizabeth, Nathan and James Conley; her niece, Julie Lee and husband, Tyler Lee; and their two daughters, Megan and Abigail Lee.



Family will hold a private graveside service at Forest Hills Cemetery.



