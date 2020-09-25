1/
Peggy Joyce Conley
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Peggy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peggy Joyce Conley, 86, of Rock Hill, SC, passed away peacefully Saturday, September 12, 2020 at her home in Rock Hill, SC.

Ms. Conley was born January 5, 1934 in Atlanta, Ga, and was the daughter of the late Otis Conley and Mary Lee Conley. She retired from Dixie Bearings, Inc.

Surviving are her sister-in-law, Randy K. Conley; her nephew, Christopher Wayne Conley and his wife, Shonie; his three children, Elizabeth, Nathan and James Conley; her niece, Julie Lee and husband, Tyler Lee; and their two daughters, Megan and Abigail Lee.

Family will hold a private graveside service at Forest Hills Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald on Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Greene Funeral Home
2133 Ebenezer Road
Rock Hill, SC 29732
(803) 326-2051
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved