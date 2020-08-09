1/
Peggy M. Ford
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Peggy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mrs. Peggy Merritt Ford, 87, formerly of Lincoln Rd., York, SC, passed away Friday, August 7, 2020 at the Wayne T. Patrick Hospice House, Rock Hill, SC.

Graveside service will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, August 10, 2020 at Woodside Cemetery with the Rev. Steve Austin officiating. A memorial service will be 2:00 p.m. Monday, August 10, 2020 at Doby's Bridge Presbyterian Church, 2500 Doby's Bridge Road, Fort Mill, SC 29715.

The family is asking that you practice Social Distancing.

Mrs. Ford was born September 25, 1932 in York County, SC to the late Earl Thomas Merritt, Sr. and Tiller Blair Merritt.

Survivors are her husband James Robert Ford; son Robert E. Ford (Heather); sister Clara M. Stegall; brother Earl T. Merritt, Jr.; and grandchildren Amber Ford, Autumn Ford all of Fort Mill, SC.

Memorials may be made to the Doby's Bridge Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 1028, Fort Mill, SC 29716.

Online condolences may be made to www.mlfordsons.com M. L. Ford & Sons Funeral Home, Clover, SC is serving the family of Mrs. Ford.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
M.L. Ford & Sons Funeral Home
209 North Main Street
Clover, SC 29710
(803) 222-9001
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved