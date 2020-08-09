Mrs. Peggy Merritt Ford, 87, formerly of Lincoln Rd., York, SC, passed away Friday, August 7, 2020 at the Wayne T. Patrick Hospice House, Rock Hill, SC.
Graveside service will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, August 10, 2020 at Woodside Cemetery with the Rev. Steve Austin officiating. A memorial service will be 2:00 p.m. Monday, August 10, 2020 at Doby's Bridge Presbyterian Church, 2500 Doby's Bridge Road, Fort Mill, SC 29715.
The family is asking that you practice Social Distancing.
Mrs. Ford was born September 25, 1932 in York County, SC to the late Earl Thomas Merritt, Sr. and Tiller Blair Merritt.
Survivors are her husband James Robert Ford; son Robert E. Ford (Heather); sister Clara M. Stegall; brother Earl T. Merritt, Jr.; and grandchildren Amber Ford, Autumn Ford all of Fort Mill, SC.
Memorials may be made to the Doby's Bridge Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 1028, Fort Mill, SC 29716.
Online condolences may be made to www.mlfordsons.com
M. L. Ford & Sons Funeral Home, Clover, SC is serving the family of Mrs. Ford.