Margaret "Peggy" Short McCreight, 90, widow of Charles Randolph McCreight, died Monday, December 9, 2019.



Born in Wheeling, W. Virginia, on August 6, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Charles Stewart Short and Mabel "Mamie" Wilson Short.



Peggy attended Brenau College and graduated from the University of Georgia. She met Charles, the love of her life, and after their marriage, they lived in Clemson until moving to Sumter in 1952 where they lived all 66 years of their married life.



After her conversion to Christ as a young mother, she taught many Bible Studies that focused on dealing with one's own heart and one's response to circumstances. She was a godly wife and mother and impacted numerous women and couples through her godly counsel, encouraging advice and Biblical wisdom. She was dearly loved by her family, her church, Westminster Presbyterian, and had a profound impact for Christ on everyone she knew. Peggy will be greatly missed.



Surviving are two daughters, Cathy Hall (Dan) of York, Nancy McCreight of Sumter; two sons, Randy McCreight (Marian) of Greenville and Bobby McCreight (Karen) of Sumter; nine grandchildren, Charlie Hall (Elizabeth), Daniel Hall (Kelly), Jeannie Hagopian, (Jesse), Margaret Austin (Thomas), Martin McCreight, Claire McCreight, Ann Elizabeth McCreight, Cate McCreight, and Sarah McCreight and 14 great-grandchildren.



Funeral Services will be held at 12 Noon Friday at Westminster Presbyterian Church with the Rev. Stuart Mizelle officiating. Burial will follow in the Sumter Cemetery.



Grandsons, along with Gifford Shaw and Vic Jones will serve as Pallbearers.



The family will receive friends from 10:30 AM to 12 Noon in the Westminster Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall.



Memorials may be made to Westminster Presbyterian Church, 230 Alice Dr. Sumter, SC 29150 or to a .



Peggy encouraged others by her life verse, "All we like sheep have gone astray; we have turned everyone to his own way; and the Lord has laid on Him the iniquity of us all." Isaiah 53:6



On-line condolences may be sent to



Elmore Hill McCreight Funeral Home and Crematory, 221 Broad Street, Sumter, is in charge of the arrangements (803-775-9386).

