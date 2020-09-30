1/1
Peggy Payne
1942 - 2020
Peggy B. Payne, 77, passed away on Monday, September 28, 2020 at Piedmont Medical Center.

All services will be private.

Born in Lando, SC, Ms. Payne was the daughter of the late Arthur Lynn Payne and the late Desdie Robinson Boatwright. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Ted and Donald Payne, Sr. She loved the Lord and will be missed by many.

Surviving are her sister-in-law, Linda M. Payne of Rock Hill; and several nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Ms. Payne's name to Trinity Church of the Nazarene, 436 Taylors Creek Rd, Rock Hill, SC, 29730.

Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel is assisting the Payne family and condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net.

Published in The Herald on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Greene Funeral Home
2133 Ebenezer Road
Rock Hill, SC 29732
(803) 326-2051
