Peggy Jean Rayfield Lambert, age 90, passed away Saturday, February 8, 2020, at Piedmont Medical Center in Rock Hill.
The family will receive friends from 1 until 1:45 p.m., on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at Wolfe Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m., with the Rev. Ronald Fite officiating. The service will conclude with burial at Flint Hill Baptist Church Cemetery.
Born in Pineville, N.C., Peggy was a daughter of the late Jesse Lee Rayfield and Vergie Gordon Rayfield. She was of the Nazarene Faith. Peggy worked hard to support her family, spending 40 years with Springs Mills and, after retiring, as an assistant manager at Surfside Factory Outlet for 16 years. In her younger days, she was known as an excellent baker, making some of the finest coconut and German chocolate cakes around. She enjoyed counted cross stitching. Her children will always remember her for her loving care.
Surviving are her children, Linda L. Whiteside and her husband, David, of Fort Mill, Donald Lambert of Fort Mill, Terrie Roberts Pettus and her husband, Mike of Chester and Karen L. Porter of Surfside Beach; her brother, Kenny Rayfield and his wife, Helen of Indian Land; five grandchildren, David Whiteside, Jr., Mitch Porter, Donna Roberts, Candy Humphries, and Jamie Lambert; her special friend and neighbor, Dot Drakeford; 10 great-grandchildren; and numerous great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Vicki Lambert in 2018; her brothers, Bobby, Billy and Tommy Rayfield; and her sisters, Betty Osborne and Pat Biggers.
Published in The Herald on Feb. 14, 2020