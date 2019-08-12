Mrs. Peggy Robinson Mahaffey, 88, passed away on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Atrium-Pineville.
The service will be held at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at Catawba Baptist Church, with Dr. Tommy Huddleston and Dr. Ron Richardson officiating. Entombment will be in Grandview Memorial Park - Cherry Road.
Born in Gaffney, SC, Mrs. Mahaffey was the daughter of the late Claude Robinson and the late Lois Garner Robinson. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Jack Mahaffey. She enjoyed reading, sewing, cross stitch, and gospel music. She was a member of Catawba Baptist Church and formerly worked as an assistant librarian with the Rock Hill School District.
Surviving are her son, Jack "Moe" A Mahaffey (Stephanie) of Rock Hill, SC; her daughter, Lori Mahaffey Gaster (Dan) of Pamplico, SC; her granddaughter, Micaela Gaster; her grandson, Jonathan Gaster; and her sister, Geraldine Robinson of Union, SC.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm 7:30 pm on Monday, August 12, 2019 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill, SC. and other times at the home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mrs. Mahaffey's name to - SC Chapter 150 Westpark Blvd. Ste 150, Columbia, SC, 29210 .
Published in The Herald on Aug. 12, 2019