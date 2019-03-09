Peggy Stewart Smart, 76, passed away on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at her home in York.
A graveside service will be held at 2 PM on Monday, March 11, 2019 at Lakeview Memory Gardens with Pastor Rick Martin and Pastor Chris Mitchell officiating. The family will receive friends on Sunday, March 10, 2019 from 4 - 6 PM at Bratton Funeral Home in York, and other times at the home, 255 Matlock Dr, York.
Born in York on June 10, 1942, Peggy was a daughter of the late John William Stewart and Louise Benfield Stewart. Peggy retired on July 1, 2005 from the York School District after many years of service, and was a member of Eastview Baptist Church.
Peggy is survived by daughter Teresa Patterson (Ricky), grandchildren, Joseph Patterson (Robin), Sommer Latham (Joe), great grandchildren, Shaleigh Patterson, Hunter Latham and Jackson Latham, brothers, John Stewart, Ron Stewart (Kay), Robbie Stewart (Arlene), and sister Debra Mauney (Ralph). In addition to her parents, Peggy was preceded in death by her husband Charles Robert Smart, son Charles Dean Smart, and sisters, Geraldine Strain, Docia Gregory, Carolyn Stewart, and Kathy Neelands.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Eastview Baptist Church, 1430 Gordon Road, Rock Hill, SC 29730.
