Mrs. Peninnah Bowen Lowry, 102, of 44 Maiden Lane, York, entered into eternal rest February 20, 2020. Born March 19, 1917 in York, she was a daughter of the late Clarence Bowen, Sr. and Ella Davidson Bowen. Her husband, Arthur Lowry, Sr., also preceded her in death.

Funeral services will be 12:00 Noon, Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at Langrum Branch Baptist Church in York, SC. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 7:30 Monday, February 24 at Langrum Branch. Eastern Star rites will be observed from 6:30 to 7:00 pm.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Langrum Branch Baptist Church Senior Ministry.
Published in The Herald on Feb. 24, 2020
