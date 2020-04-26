It is with great sadness that the family of Penny Kaye Bigham, announces her peaceful passing at home, on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at the age of 64. Penny was preceded in death by her husband Clayton Bigham, her father Joseph Blankenship, and one of her sons, Kenneth Bigham. She will be lovingly remembered by her mother Doretta Comer, her two sons Randall Bigham and Steven Bigham, her 2 brothers and sister, Joseph "Scoot" Blankenship and his wife Kathy, Rhonda Evans and her husband Robert, and Jeffrey Comer and his wife Jenny. Penny will also be fondly remembered by her six grandchildren, Tyler, Tanner, Tia, Hannah, Clay, and Noah and one great-grandchild, Parker. Penny had a good heart and a warm smile. She had a special gift for making those around her feel welcome and comfortable. She will be dearly missed by all of her family and friends. Online condolences may be registered at www.basscares.com.
Published in The Herald on Apr. 26, 2020