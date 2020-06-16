Mr. Pernell Frazier "Pokey" Crawford, 57, of 226 Epting Street, entered into eternal life on Wednesday, June 11, 2020. He was born on June 7, 1963 in York County to Frazier and Annie Crawford. He is survived by his parents, Frazier and Annie Crawford of Rock Hill; his son, Tyler Williams of Waxhaw, NC; two sisters, Roddy and Cathy Crawford, both of Rock Hill; his nephew, Malik Crawford, his niece, Alana Nesmith, and his beloved terrier, Jax, all of Rock Hill; and a host of relatives and friends. Viewing will be 5-7pm Tuesday at Robinson Funeral Home. The memorial service will be private.



