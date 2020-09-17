1/1
Perry Covington Crouch
1942 - 2020
{ "" }
Perry Covington Crouch, 77, of Rock Hill, SC, passed away peacefully Monday, September 14, 2020 at Piedmont Medical Center in Rock Hill with his family at his side.

Mr. Crouch was born December 19, 1942 in Montgomery County, NC, a son of the late John Thomas and Thelma Covington Crouch. He was a member of Eastview Baptist Church and retired from BI-Lo Food Stores.

Surviving are his children, Renee Crouch Pitts (Miller) and Joseph Alan Crouch; grandchildren, Mary Price Pitts, Chance Alan Crouch and Caleb Joseph Crouch; brother, Darrell Crouch; sisters, Linda Ann Quintero and Sarah Kirk; his caregiver, Ann Marie Griffiths, to whom the family extends a special thank you, and several nieces and nephews.

Family and friends will gather at Ellerbe Cemetery for a graveside service at 11 am Friday, September 18, 2020 with Pastor David Mitchell officiating. Face coverings are required, and social distancing requested.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Agape Care of South Carolina, 1639 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill, SC 29732 or please consider performing a random act of kindness in Perry's memory.

Condolences may be made online at www.carterfuneral.net.

Published in The Herald on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Carter Funeral Home Colonial Chapel - Rockingham
705 S. Caroline St.
Rockingham, NC 28379
(910) 895-4422
