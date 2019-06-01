Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dr. Perry Hopkins. View Sign Service Information M.L. Ford & Sons Funeral Home 209 North Main Street Clover , SC 29710 (803)-222-9001 Visitation 2:00 PM Clover Presbyterian Church 202 Kings Mountain Street Clover , NC View Map Memorial service 3:00 PM Clover Presbyterian Church 202 Kings Mountain Street Clover , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary





Memorial service will be 3:00 p.m. Sunday, June 2, 2019 at Clover Presbyterian Church, 202 Kings Mountain Street, Clover, SC with the Rev. Dr. Douglass Key officiating. The family will receive friends 1 hour before the service in the church fellowship hall. Inurnment will take place at a later date in Arlington National Cemetery.



Dr. Hopkins was born February 3, 1932 in Lee County, SC to the late Perry James and Mary Adline Watkins Hopkins, one of eight siblings. He was married Bernice Eva Pate, of Kershaw County, for sixty-four years. He served twenty-four years of active duty as an Air Force and Army aviator. He served with distinction in Korea and Vietnam and was honored on two occasions with the Distinguished Service Cross. Post military, Dr. Hopkins was a resident inspector for the US Nuclear Regulatory Commission, an adjunct professor for Central Wesleyan University and an officer with Employee Services for the Guard and Reserves (ESGR). For his work at ESGR, he was recognized by the past and current SC Adjutant Generals and received the Order of the Palmetto from Governor Nikki Haley.



Survivors are his daughters Stephanie Denise Binkley of Winston-Salem, NC, Shauna Rhea Berson (Mark) of



Columbia, SC, sons Charles Perry Hopkins of Erwin, TN, Mark Shannon Hopkins (Sherer) of Clover, SC; eight



grandchildren: Sarah Kate Binkley, Erin Rhea Berson, Luke William Berson, William Clayton Hopkins,



Charles Perry Hopkins, II, Noah Lee Hopkins, Mary Grace Hopkins, three great grandchildren: Cameron



Hopkins, Blakely Hopkins and Abbie Hopkins and dear friend David Dover.



Memorials may be made to Clover Presbyterian Church, 202 Kings Mountain St., Clover, SC 29710 or Disabled American Veterans, 2400 Rock Hill Church Road NW, Concord, NC 28027



M. L. Ford & Sons Funeral Home, Clover, is serving the family of Dr. Hopkins.

