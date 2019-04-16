Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Perry Nunn. View Sign

Perry Steve Nunn died peacefully in Rock Hill on Saturday, April 13th at the age of 74.



Perry is survived by his sons, Steve Nunn of Rock Hill and Jason Nunn and his wife, Austin of Tega Cay; his grandson, Declan Nunn; his siblings, Marty Burk and her husband, George, Wesley Nunn and his wife, Judy, Eula Doss and her husband, Herman, Mary Carlson, Betsy Nunn, Janice Bolin and her husband, Jimmy and Anne West. He is preceded in death by his wife, Vicki Collins Nunn of Rock Hill. Perry and Vicki were members of Rogers Memorial ARP Church in Rock Hill.



Perry was born on February 14, 1945 in York County to the late Thornwell Wesley Nunn, often called "T.W.," and the late Marie Inez Garrison of Tirzah. Perry graduated from Rock Hill High School in 1963. Following high school, Perry worked to provide for his mother and younger sisters. He went on to serve in the United States Army from 1968 to 1971, which included deployments to Germany and Viet Nam.



After returning to Rock Hill from Viet Nam, he worked at Rock Hill Printing and Finishing, commonly called "the bleachery." He married Vicki Jean Collins in December of 1971, and attended York Technical Institute where he earned a certificate in HVAC in 1972. Over the next two years, the couple welcomed two sons, Steve and Jason, into their home. His sons remember him to be hard working, playful and loving. Perry worked as a heating and air conditioning specialist for fiber production at Hoechst Celanese in Rock Hill from October 1972 until his retirement in March of 2002.



Perry was a skilled handy man, who could frequently be found building or fixing something around the house. He was a talented piano player, and a talented artist. He loved music of all kinds, drawing and coloring, and his pets. Above all else, Perry Nunn loved his family.



The family would like to thank the amazing nurses and care givers who have provided incredible care to Perry and support to his family over the past three months.



A visitation is scheduled for Wednesday, April 17th at 4:00 PM, followed by a memorial service at 5:00 PM at Rogers Memorial ARP Church in Rock Hill. Reverend Bill Fleming will officiate the service. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Perry's life.



Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel is assisting the Nunn family

