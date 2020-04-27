Mr. JP "Pete" Giles, 85, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, April 26, 2020 at his home.
A private graveside service with military honors will be held on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at Grandview Memorial Park on Cherry Road with Rev. Irvin Plowden officiating, due to COVID-19 .
Mr. Giles was born on December 23, 1934, the son of the late Ralph Fuller Giles, Sr. and Lillie Graves Giles. He was also preceded in death by his daughter, Deborah Kay Giles. He was retired from the U.S. Army, 82nd Airborne Ranger, with 21 years of service and also was retired from Celanese in Rock Hill. He was an avid Chevrolet man and loved his family. Pete was a member of Cornerstone United Methodist Church.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Lucy Harless Giles; two sons, Tim Giles (Heather) and Brian Giles (Tish); three daughters, Terri Williams (Don), Linda Parker (Lamar) and Rebecca Roberts; nine grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made in Mr. Giles's name to Cornerstone United Methodist Church, 2697 Heckle Blvd., Rock Hill, SC 29732.
Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel is assisting the Giles family and condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net.
Published in The Herald on Apr. 27, 2020