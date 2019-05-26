The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM until 11:30 AM with the funeral starting at 11:30 AM Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Catawba Baptist Church with Dr. Ron Richardson officiating. The burial with military rites will be at the church cemetery.
Born in Rock Hill, Mr. Sturgis was preceded in death by his parents, Al Heyward Sturgis, Sr. and Annie Ray Miller Sturgis; his sister, Virginia Sturgis Crooks Womble; brothers, Al Heyward Sturgis, Jr. and Joseph Miller Sturgis, Sr. He was a member of Catawba Baptist Church where he served as Sunday School Superintendent, Head Usher, Chairman of Deacons, and on the pastor search committee. He retired from the Rock Hill Printing and Finishing Company, was a farmer, and served in the US Marines during World War 2.
Survivors include his sons, David Sturgis (Carla), Rick Sturgis (Brenda), Danny Sturgis, (Ginger), and Dale Sturgis (Nancy); 12 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; one great great grandson.
Memorials may be made to Catawba Baptist Church, 1450 South Anderson Road Rock Hill, SC 29730.
Published in The Herald on May 26, 2019