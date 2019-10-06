Mr. Emsly Paul "Pete" Wheeles, 99, passed away on Friday, September 27, 2019 at the Wayne T. Patrick Hospice House.
A memorial service will be held at 11am on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at First Presbyterian Church. Burial will be private.
Born in Fitzgerald, GA on November 17, 1919, Pete was the son of the late Robert Lawrence Wheeles and the late Rose Brenner Wheeles. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Rachel and his son, Paul, Jr. He began his career with the Civilian Conservation Corps (CCCs) and served in the Navy during WWII. He was retired from Celanese. After retirement, he owned Pete's BBQ.
Surviving are his son, Jerry Wheeles of North Myrtle Beach, SC; his daughter, Joye (Jeff) Carr of Monticello, AR; seven grandchildren;fifteen great-grandchildren; his special friend, Jean Horton and her daughters, Teresa (Tony) Bradley and Tina Graham.
The family will receive friends from 7:00 pm-8:30 pm on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mr. Wheeles' name to Thornwell Children's Home, 302 S. Broad St., Clinton, SC 29325 or to Hospice & Community Care, PO Box 993, Rock Hill, SC 29731.
Published in The Herald on Oct. 6, 2019