Philene Deborah (Neely) Patton YORK - Philene Deborah (Neely) Patton departed this life on Sunday, March 24, 2019 after a brief illness. She was 50 years old. She was preceded in death by her parents, Mattie Lee Thompson Neely and Claude Mac Neely, Sr.; her brother, Claude Mac Neely, Jr.; and two sisters, Lucinda Mac Neely Smarr, and Claudetta Mac Neely McManus. Left to cherish fond memories are her beloved son, whom she adored, Bryan "BJ" Keith Patton, Jr., of York, SC; her husband, Bryan Keith Patton, Sr., of the home; one step-son, Adrain Adams of York, SC; one sister, Teresa Y. Neely of Albuquerque, New Mexico; three nieces, Nicole Neely Williams (Marlon) of Chattanooga, Tennessee; Kiyana A. Neely McManus of Washington, DC, and Casey N. Smarr, of Charlotte, NC; two grand nephews, Chilynn M. Williams, of Chattanooga, Tennessee, and Mekhi A. McManus, of Washington, DC; and a devoted maternal aunt, Vergia Mae Caldwell of Houston, TX. She will also be fondly remembered by two sisters-in-law, Patricia Patton and Chrystal Hughes of York, SC; one brother-in-law, Reverend Kevin Patton of Charleston, SC; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, in-laws, other relatives, neighbors, and dear friends. Born on June 27, 1968, and raised in York, SC, Philene attended public schools and graduated from York Comprehensive High School. From an early age, she attended Langrum Branch Baptist Church, in York, SC with her family, was a member of the Sunshine Band and sang in the Youth Choir. Philene worked at Austin International for over 20 years. The "baby" of the family, she relished the role of mother, sister, and aunt, and she will always be remembered and forever hold a place in our hearts. The Family will receive family and friends at 236 Barron Park. The funeral will be held on Friday, March 29, 2019, at 1:00 pm, at Langrum Branch Baptist Church, with a repast to follow. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Faith Funeral Services, York, SC.

