The funeral service will be held at 2 PM on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at Temple Presbyterian Church in Clover, SC with Rev. Greg Marshall, Rev. Wallace Tinsley and Rev. Bob Sprinkle officiating. Burial will follow at Beersheba Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Clover, SC. The family will receive friends from 5-7 PM on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Bratton Funeral Home and other times at the home.



Philip was born on May 2, 1926 in York, SC. He was the son of the late Philip W. Clark, Sr. and Annie Mae Thomas Clark. He was a member and elder at Temple Presbyterian Church from 1957-present day, a member of York School Board for 20 years, and a member of Treasurer Fellowship Presbytery for 22 years.



He is survived by his daughter, Jane Jones, sons, Ken Clark (Jean), Roy Clark (Tina), sister, Sara Causby, eight grandchildren, eighteen great grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren.



In addition to his parents, Tom was preceded in death by his loving wife of 69 years, Catherine Brooks Clark, "Cat", an infant son, brothers, John Lewis Clark, "Shot", James Clark, "Fish", and great grandson, Wilson David Clark.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Temple Presbyterian Church, PO Box 733 York, SC 29745 or to Gideons International at PO Box 140800 Nashville, TN 37214-0800.



Online condolences may be made to the family at



Bratton Funeral Home in York is serving the Clark family.

