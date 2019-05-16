Phillip Cornelius Hart Jr.

Guest Book
  • "I love you daddy and miss you so very much already! Rest..."
    - Barbara Artis
  • "May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of..."
Service Information
Greene Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel
2133 Ebenezer Road
Rock Hill, SC
29732
(803)-326-2051
Memorial service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Greene Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel
2133 Ebenezer Road
Rock Hill, SC 29732
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Mr. Phillip Cornelius Hart, Jr, passed away Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at his home.

Mr. Hart was born in Rock Hill and the son of the late Phillip C. Hart, Sr. and the late Sarah Ingram Clyburn. Mr. Hart was a meat cutter and loved to fish and go to auctions. Mr. Hart was a U. S. Army veteran serving in the Vietnam War. Mr. Hart was preceded in death by his wife, Ellen Sue Hart.

A memorial service will be held 11:00 am, Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill, SC. The family will receive friends at the home.

Mr. Hart is survived by his wife, Betty Zicafoose Hart; six daughters, Tonya (Jarrod) Holler of Rock Hill, Teresa Niven of Albemarle, NC, Ginger (Dale) Aubertine of Monroe, NC, Tracy Shaffer of Terra Alta, WV, Christel Franks of Great Falls, SC, and Barbara (Brian Gathings) Artis of Wadesboro, NC; two sons, Phillip (Samantha) Hart, III of Rock Hill, and John Artis of Cape Coral, FL; his brother, Thomas (Pasty Hart of Atlanta, GA; his sister, Joyce (Jimmy) Smith Piedmont, SC; and his 21 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

Condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net
Published in The Herald on May 16, 2019
bullet U.S. Army bullet Vietnam War bullet Smith
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.