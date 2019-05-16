Mr. Phillip Cornelius Hart, Jr, passed away Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at his home.
Mr. Hart was born in Rock Hill and the son of the late Phillip C. Hart, Sr. and the late Sarah Ingram Clyburn. Mr. Hart was a meat cutter and loved to fish and go to auctions. Mr. Hart was a U. S. Army veteran serving in the Vietnam War. Mr. Hart was preceded in death by his wife, Ellen Sue Hart.
A memorial service will be held 11:00 am, Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill, SC. The family will receive friends at the home.
Mr. Hart is survived by his wife, Betty Zicafoose Hart; six daughters, Tonya (Jarrod) Holler of Rock Hill, Teresa Niven of Albemarle, NC, Ginger (Dale) Aubertine of Monroe, NC, Tracy Shaffer of Terra Alta, WV, Christel Franks of Great Falls, SC, and Barbara (Brian Gathings) Artis of Wadesboro, NC; two sons, Phillip (Samantha) Hart, III of Rock Hill, and John Artis of Cape Coral, FL; his brother, Thomas (Pasty Hart of Atlanta, GA; his sister, Joyce (Jimmy) Smith Piedmont, SC; and his 21 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
Published in The Herald on May 16, 2019