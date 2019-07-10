Phillip Grant, 63, died July 6, 2019.
He was a graduate of Rock Hill High School and a proud Bearcat football player. After graduating from Winthrop University, he was Regional Manager for Carolina Wire and Cable in Charlotte (Siecor), and later owned his own cable company, Grant Technologies. He owned and worked a cattle farm and Dixie Stockyard and Auction in Chester County. He lived by old-school rules where a man's word and a handshake were good enough.
He is survived by his wife of 16 years, Novajean; children, Jeb, Jubal, Scarlett, and Lilabell; his mother, Pat Grant; brother, Connie Grant (Lori); and nieces.
Visitation will be 5:30 to 6:45 p.m. on Thursday, July 11, 2019 with a Memorial Service at 7:00 p.m. at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill. Pastor Rodney Powell will officiate.
Memorials may be made to St. John's UMC, 321 S. Oakland Ave., Rock Hill, 29730.
Published in The Herald on July 10, 2019