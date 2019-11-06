Phillip Gregory Lewis, 64, passed away Monday, November 4, 2019 at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center in Spartanburg, SC.
Mr. Lewis was born in Greenwood, SC and the son of the late Oscar S. Lewis and the late Florence Poore Lewis. He was a member of Lakewood Baptist Church and self-employed. He was a member of the Queen City Corvette Club and the Rock Hill Shag Club. Mr. Lewis was passionate about his grandchildren and loved to help others.
A memorial service will be held for Mr. Lewis at 3:00 pm, Thursday, November 7, 2019 at Lakewood Baptist Church, 3520 Mt. Gallant Road, Rock Hill, SC with the Reverends Jerry Devinney and Michael Beeks officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the church.
Mr. Lewis is survived by his wife, Linda Hill Lewis; his daughter, Susan Lewis (Kelly) Walker of Rock Hill; his grandsons, Evan Lewis Walker, Charles Phillip Walker, and William Jacob Walker; and his two brothers, David E. (Rhonda) Lewis of Salem, AL and Samuel K. Lewis of Dallas, TX.
Memorials for Mr. Lewis may be sent to Lakewood Baptist Church, 3520 Mt. Gallant Road, Rock Hill, SC 29732.
