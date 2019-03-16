Mr. Phillip Mayfield passed away on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. The Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, March 17, 2019 at 3pm at the Finley Alumni Center on Cemetery St. in Chester. Flowers and condolences may be sent to B. L. Frederick Funeral Service on 124 Mobley St. in Chester. The family meeting place is 816 Columbia Rd. and 506 Putter Place Chester, SC 29706. frederickfuneralservice.com
Published in The Herald on Mar. 16, 2019