Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Phoebe Massey Evans. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

It is with great sadness that the family of Phoebe Massey Evans announces her passing on December 23 , 2019, on her 81st Birthday, after a brief illness. Phoebe was the daughter of the late Maud Williams Massey and the late Henry Massey, Sr. She was born and raised in Rock Hill, SC and graduated from Winthrop Training School. She attended Queens College and graduated from Winthrop University. She obtained a masters degree from the University of Laverne.



Phoebe lived in Lancaster CA for 50 years. She worked as a reading specialist at Palmdale High School for 25 years. After retirement she continued teaching english as a second language to adults. Phoebe was a passionate bridge player and an avid sports fan.



Phoebe is survived by her three children Robert Delvyn Evans III (Diann) of Kauai, HI, Alison Brownlee Evans (Adrian) of Bellevue WA, and Amy Elizabeth Evans of Palmdale, CA. She is also survived by her sister, Ida Massey Shelton of Gainesville, Ga and brother, Henry Massey,Jr (Gayle) of Rock Hill, SC, and numerous nieces and nephews.



Phoebe lived her life with a sparkle in her eye and her face always pointed towards the sun. She had a magnetic personality and a magical way of making others happy when in her presence. She was loved by many and will be missed by all who knew her.

It is with great sadness that the family of Phoebe Massey Evans announces her passing on December 23 , 2019, on her 81st Birthday, after a brief illness. Phoebe was the daughter of the late Maud Williams Massey and the late Henry Massey, Sr. She was born and raised in Rock Hill, SC and graduated from Winthrop Training School. She attended Queens College and graduated from Winthrop University. She obtained a masters degree from the University of Laverne.Phoebe lived in Lancaster CA for 50 years. She worked as a reading specialist at Palmdale High School for 25 years. After retirement she continued teaching english as a second language to adults. Phoebe was a passionate bridge player and an avid sports fan.Phoebe is survived by her three children Robert Delvyn Evans III (Diann) of Kauai, HI, Alison Brownlee Evans (Adrian) of Bellevue WA, and Amy Elizabeth Evans of Palmdale, CA. She is also survived by her sister, Ida Massey Shelton of Gainesville, Ga and brother, Henry Massey,Jr (Gayle) of Rock Hill, SC, and numerous nieces and nephews.Phoebe lived her life with a sparkle in her eye and her face always pointed towards the sun. She had a magnetic personality and a magical way of making others happy when in her presence. She was loved by many and will be missed by all who knew her. Published in The Herald on Jan. 3, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close