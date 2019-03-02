Mrs. Phyllis McCain Aulds, 86, passed away on Friday, March 1, 2019 at her home.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Phyllis Aulds.
A graveside service will be held at 2:30 pm on Sunday, March 3, 2019 at Uriel Presbyterian Church Cemetery with Rev. James Platt officiating.
Born in Danville, AK, Mrs. Aulds was a daughter of the late George McCain and the late Earlene Basinger McCain. She was the widow of Warren Gus Aulds, Sr.
Mrs. Aulds was a CPA and also worked in the deli at Winn Dixie. She was a member of Uriel Presbyterian Church and served as a Presbyterian Elder. She enjoyed fishing, gardening, taking care of her birds and spending time with her grandchildren.
Surviving are her sons, Warren Aulds of Rock Hill and Chuck Yarborough and his wife, Jada of Rogersville, AL; her grandsons, Cody and Josh Yarborough; and her great-grandchildren, Kennedy, Jackson and Branson.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mrs. Aulds' name to Agape Hospice, 1326 Ebenezer Rd., Rock Hill, SC, 29732.
Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel is assisting the Aulds family and condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net.
Greene Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel
2133 Ebenezer Road
Rock Hill, SC 29732
(803) 326-2051
Published in The Herald on Mar. 2, 2019