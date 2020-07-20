Phyllis Bayne Taylor,age 66,of Indian Land,SC passed away peacefully July 18,2020 at Atrium Health Pineville,N.C.



She was preceded in death by her parents Crawford and Marie Bayne,daughter Michelle Taylor and sister Gaye Funderburk. She is survived by her daughter Dana Morgan(Jackie) and granddaughter Kayla Morgan of Marshville,N.C; Sisters,Bunia Lee Totherow(Wylie) of Sharon,S.C.; Barbara Taylor(Ronnie) of York,S.C.; Linda Griffin (Randy)of Indian Land,S.C.; Mary Ida Perrien (John)of Troutman,N.C. and brother Tony Bayne(Debbie) of Cowpens,S.C.



There is no service scheduled at this time



due to covid-19 restrictions.



