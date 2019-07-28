Ms. Phyllis Anne Key Freeman, 62, passed away Thursday, July 25, 2019 at her home.
Born in York County, Ms. Freeman was a daughter of the late C.R. Montgomery and the late Macie Key. She was a member of Temple Baptist Church.
Surviving are her son, Robert E. Key; her daughter, Faye K. Guerrero; two grandchildren; her brothers, Roger (Dink) Key, David (Red) Key, James Walker and Tony Key; her sisters, Mary Frances Key, Macie Lou Lloyd, Peggy Key, Sharon Littlejohn and Nancy Key.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Ms. Freeman's name to Temple Baptist Church, 281 Celriver Rd, Rock Hill, SC 29730.
Published in The Herald on July 28, 2019