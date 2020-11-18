1/1
November 15, 2020
Rock Hill, South Carolina - Mrs. Phyllis Ann Morgan, 78, passed away on Sunday, November 15, 2020 in Rock Hill.
A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Forest Hills Cemetery in Rock Hill. The family asks that masks be worn throughout the service.
Born in Stanly County, N.C., Mrs. Morgan was preceded in death by her husband, Pickett Lane Morgan and her parents, Franklin Odell Deese and Betty Marie Ingram. She was a member of Woodvale Baptist Church, a Rock Hill High School graduate, and retired from Duke Power. She was a loving mother and grandmother – kind to all.
Survivors include her daughter, Angela Walker Mitchell (Don) of York; son, Douglas "Doug" Eugene Walker II of York; brother, Larry Deese (Nadine) of York; sisters, Sandra Bagwell (Jack) of Rock Hill and Cynthia Canty (Troy) of Rock Hill; grandchildren, Kelly Mitchell (Jeff Hatchell) of Fort Mill, Trey Walker III (Lindsay) of York, Donny Mitchell (Holli) of York, and April Walker of York; and 6 great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made in Mrs. Morgan's name to Hospice & Community Care, PO Box 993 Rock Hill, SC 29731.
Condolences may be made online at www.greenefuneralhome.net.


Published in The Herald on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
18
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Forest Hills Cemetery
