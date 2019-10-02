Mrs. Phyllis G. Quinn, 80, passed away on Monday, September 30, 2019 at Piedmont Medical Center.
The funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, with Rev. Zack Williams officiating. Burial will be in Grandview Memorial Park - Cherry Road.
Born in Rock Hill, Mrs. Quinn was the daughter of the late James Lawson Gallman and the late Helen Williams Gallman. She was also preceded in death by her son, Scott Quinn. She was retired from Westinghouse with 22 years of service. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother always putting her family first.
Surviving are her husband of 61 years, Ray Donald Quinn; her daughter, Tammy (Michael) Croft of Rock Hill; three grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; her sisters, Judy (Hardy) Butler and Linda (Finley) Kimbrell, both of Rock Hill.
The family will receive friends prior to the service from 11:00 am-12:30 pm on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill.
Published in The Herald on Oct. 2, 2019