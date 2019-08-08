Polly passed away on Thursday, August 1, 2019 in Cobb County, GA, She was born on April 21, 1959 in York County, S.C.
She was married to Warren H. Benson of Augusta, GA, on November 6, 1977 in Rock Hill. In addition to her husband, Warren of Dallas, GA she is survived by one daughter, Julie of Villa Rica, GA, and one precious granddaughter, Taryn (2 months old). Also her twin brother, Billy (Roy) Moss and wife, Toni who is deceased, of York, S.C. One younger brother, Jack (Henry) Johnson and wife, Barbara of Charlotte, N.C., her mother, Betty M. Johnson of Rock Hill, S.C., and several nieces, nephews and cousins. She will be greatly missed by everyone. All services were private, and the Benson family was served by Clark Funeral Home in Hiram, GA.
Published in The Herald on Aug. 8, 2019