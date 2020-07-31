1/1
Priscilla Baker
Mrs. Priscilla Morgan Baker, 72, passed away at her home, Tuesday, July 28, 2020.

A memorial service will be held 3:30 PM Saturday, August, 1, 2020 at First Baptist Church in Fort Mill, SC with Rev. Dr. Elizabeth Cuppedge-Henley officiating.

Born in Athens, TN, Mrs. Baker was the daughter of the late, Morris and Susie Morgan. She was a active member of Harris Methodist Church of Pineville, NC, where she was on the Friendship Circle, Bereavement Committee, Backpack Ministry, Vacation Bible School Crew, Prayer Ministry, and the Discussion Sunday School Class. She was a member of the Lower Providence Restoration Community House and was chairman of their annual bake sale. She retired from teaching after 35 years, from the Fort Mill School District.

Survivors include her husband of 34 years, Rick Baker; sisters, Marilyn Booth of Danville, VA and Barbara Rogers, of Wilmington, NC; nephew, Gary Booth (Pam), great nephew, Eddie Booth; great niece, Elena Booth, all from Danville; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Arlene and Howard Baker, of Valdese, NC; sister-in-law, Alice Baker of Rock Hill; and sister-in-law, Joy Cook of Harrisburg, NC.

In lieu of flowers the family request that memorials be made to Harris Methodist Church 51500 Lancaster Hwy, Pineville, NC 28134 or the Humane Society or P.A.W.S of your choice.

Published in The Herald on Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Greene Funeral Home
2133 Ebenezer Road
Rock Hill, SC 29732
(803) 326-2051
