Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Priscilla (Porter) Deaton. View Sign Service Information Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory 1800 Charlotte Highway Lancaster , SC 29721 (803)-283-2100 Visitation 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory 1800 Charlotte Highway Lancaster , SC 29721 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mrs. Priscilla Anne Porter Deaton of Lancaster went to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, October 1, 2019. She was born January 3, 1939 in Lancaster, a daughter of the late Oscar Sidney Porter Jr. and Marion Collins Porter. Mrs. Deaton graduated from Lancaster High School, and received her Bachelors of Science degree in Information Systems from Winthrop University. She was recruited by Bank of America before graduation as a Systems Analyst. Her success with Bank of America led to being sought after by Springs Industries, Inc. where she retired as a Director of Computer Programming after 26 years of service. Mrs. Deaton is survived by her husband and high school sweetheart, Jim C. Deaton Sr. of Lancaster; one son, Jimmy C. Deaton Jr. of Lancaster; and two daughters Julie D. Belanger (Robert) of Waxhaw, and Jennifer D. Budnick (David) of Charlotte. She was adored by her five grandchildren, Dr. Elizabeth B. Hatchell (Eric), Laura B. Lum (Michael), Tyler J. Budnick, Lillian Grace Budnick, and John J. Budnick, who affectionately called her "Cilla." Mrs. Deaton grew up in a large family and was very close with her siblings. She is survived by her sisters Nancy P. Martin (Luther), Martha P. Beasley, Gayle P. McKenzie (Joel), her brother-in-law David W. Garner, her brother's fiance Jennifer Newman, and many treasured nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brother Oscar S. ("Buddy") Porter, her sister Linda P. Garner, her brother-in-law Steward Beasley, and her nephew, Roy P. McKenzie. Mrs. Deaton was a compassionate and loving person who put her family and friends first. While she had a successful career and was a pioneer for women in the growing Computer Science industry, she most enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. She pampered her granddaughters at the beauty parlor and taught them how to make her famous creamy corn (only one granddaughter has mastered her recipe). Many summer nights were spent playing putt-putt, eating ice cream, and playing arcade games at Cherry Grove. She was known to slip money into her grandchildren's pockets without their knowledge and rescue feral cats out of trees in her backyard, one of whom became her cherished fur-baby, Gracie. Mrs. Deaton's grandchildren were the pride and joy of her life. Her kind spirit and giving heart will live on through them. The family will be receiving friends from 2:00-4:00 on Saturday, October 5th at Burgess Funeral Home and Crematory in Lancaster. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking to send donations to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, Cleaning for a Reason, or . Burgess Funeral Home is caring for the family of Mrs. Deaton.

Mrs. Priscilla Anne Porter Deaton of Lancaster went to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, October 1, 2019. She was born January 3, 1939 in Lancaster, a daughter of the late Oscar Sidney Porter Jr. and Marion Collins Porter. Mrs. Deaton graduated from Lancaster High School, and received her Bachelors of Science degree in Information Systems from Winthrop University. She was recruited by Bank of America before graduation as a Systems Analyst. Her success with Bank of America led to being sought after by Springs Industries, Inc. where she retired as a Director of Computer Programming after 26 years of service. Mrs. Deaton is survived by her husband and high school sweetheart, Jim C. Deaton Sr. of Lancaster; one son, Jimmy C. Deaton Jr. of Lancaster; and two daughters Julie D. Belanger (Robert) of Waxhaw, and Jennifer D. Budnick (David) of Charlotte. She was adored by her five grandchildren, Dr. Elizabeth B. Hatchell (Eric), Laura B. Lum (Michael), Tyler J. Budnick, Lillian Grace Budnick, and John J. Budnick, who affectionately called her "Cilla." Mrs. Deaton grew up in a large family and was very close with her siblings. She is survived by her sisters Nancy P. Martin (Luther), Martha P. Beasley, Gayle P. McKenzie (Joel), her brother-in-law David W. Garner, her brother's fiance Jennifer Newman, and many treasured nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brother Oscar S. ("Buddy") Porter, her sister Linda P. Garner, her brother-in-law Steward Beasley, and her nephew, Roy P. McKenzie. Mrs. Deaton was a compassionate and loving person who put her family and friends first. While she had a successful career and was a pioneer for women in the growing Computer Science industry, she most enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. She pampered her granddaughters at the beauty parlor and taught them how to make her famous creamy corn (only one granddaughter has mastered her recipe). Many summer nights were spent playing putt-putt, eating ice cream, and playing arcade games at Cherry Grove. She was known to slip money into her grandchildren's pockets without their knowledge and rescue feral cats out of trees in her backyard, one of whom became her cherished fur-baby, Gracie. Mrs. Deaton's grandchildren were the pride and joy of her life. Her kind spirit and giving heart will live on through them. The family will be receiving friends from 2:00-4:00 on Saturday, October 5th at Burgess Funeral Home and Crematory in Lancaster. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking to send donations to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, Cleaning for a Reason, or . Burgess Funeral Home is caring for the family of Mrs. Deaton. Published in The Herald on Oct. 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations