Doris White Anthony WASHINGTON, DC - Doris White Anthony, 74, died Friday, July 5, 2019 at the Capital Caring Center at Providence Hospital in Washington, DC. Doris was born on July 31, 1944 to Theodore and Janie Mae White and attended public schools in Rock Hill, S.C. She was a proud graduate of Emmett Scott High class of 1962. She went on to graduate from Friendship Jr. College. Doris loved Math and could solve any math problem. This skill allowed her to own and operate her own daycare, as well as proficiently work with income taxes.Doris was a kind nurtuer and worked with the elderly as a Private Nurse before retiring. She was generous and asked for nothing. She was proud and wanted the best in life for her family. Doris is survived by her children Mark Anthony and Quanta Anthony; 3 grandchildren Christopher Davis, Brandi Anthony and Marley Anthony; and 4 great grandchildren, Jaylen, Ayanna, Ashton, and CJ. Home going memorial service will be held on Thursday July 25, 2019 at 10:00am. New Samaritan Baptist Church, 1100 Florida Ave NE, Washington, DC 20002.

