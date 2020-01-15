Mr. Ralph Eugene McDaniel, 61, passed away on Monday, January 13, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family.
Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill, SC with Reverend Jerry Devinney officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at the funeral home.
Born in Rock Hill, March 21, 1958, Mr. McDaniel was the son of the late James Alfred McDaniel and the late Glenda Blackwell McDaniel. He was also preceded in death by his brother, David McDaniel. He was retired from Celanese Corporation with 16 years of service.
Mr. McDaniel is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Barefoot McDaniel; his daughter, Crystal (Josh) Hurst of Rock Hill, SC; his two grandsons, Branson Hurst, Keagan Hurst; his sister, Donna (David) McClain of Fort Lawn, SC; his brothers, Chris (Shelia) McDaniel of Rock Hill, SC, Glenn (Kim) McDaniel of Union, SC; his in-laws, Mike and Jane Carroll, Ray Barefoot, Billy and Gail Barefoot; many nephews and nieces.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mr. McDaniel's name to Hospice and Community Care of Rock Hill, PO Box 993, Rock Hill, SC 29731 or , 1901 Brunswick Ave. Suite 100, Charlotte, NC, 28207.
Condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net.
Published in The Herald on Jan. 15, 2020