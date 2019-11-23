Mr. Russ Grady Reece, Sr. age 79, of Fort Mill, passed away Thursday, November 21, 2019, at his home surrounded by his family.
The funeral service will be at 2:30 p.m., Sunday, November 24, 2019 at Wolfe Funeral Home with Rev. Jimmy Parrish officiating. Burial will follow at Unity Cemetery.
Grady was a son of the late Charlie Emmett and Marie Louise Hamrick Reece. Although he was born in Iron Station, N.C. Grady grew up in Indian Land. He worked for Mecklenburg Dry Wall for 30 years and then Rea Bros. Plumbing for 20 years. Grady was a mason and member of the Catawba Lodge in Fort Mill. Surviving are his son, Russ Grady Reece, Jr. of Fort Mill; his daughter, Stephanie Reece Montuori and her husband Kenney of Fort Mill; his brother, Emmett Reece of Rock Hill; his sisters, Willie R. Holder of Indian Land, Mary Lou Christy of Lowell, N.C., and Julia Elvira Braswell of Indian Land; his grandchildren Kelsey R. Jefferson, Alex and Ashleigh Pittman,; and his great-grandchildren Isabella, Ja'siah, Jayden, Colton, and Cooper. Grady was preceded in death by his wife of 40 years Brenda, his brother Joseph David Reece, and his sister-in-law Geraldine Reece.
Memorials may be made to the Hospice Community Care, 325 S. Oakland Avenue, Rock Hill, S.C. 29730.
The family will receive friends Saturday, November 23, 2019 beginning at 4:00 p.m. at the home of Stephanie Reece Montuori, 330 Timberwolf Trail, Fort Mill, SC 29715. Condolences: www.wolfefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald on Nov. 23, 2019