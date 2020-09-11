1/1
Raburn A. Miller
Raburn Andrew Miller, one of the nation's oldest World War II veterans passed away on September 6, 2020 at age 104. He was born in Franklin, Georgia to Andrew Raburn Miller and Maggie Burns Miller. He began a career in textiles before being called to serve with the U.S. Army's 147th Infantry Regiment known as the "Gypsies of the Pacific" with action in Guadalcanal, Iwo Jima, and Saipan. He left the Army as a Staff Sergeant and returned from the war to continue a career in textiles and retired as a plant superintendent after 40 years. He was the oldest member of Northside Baptist Church and was a Mason for 79 years and member of the Walden Lodge No. 274. Mr. Miller was predeceased by his wife, Hazel Rampey Miller and his son, Dan Houston Miller. Surviving relatives are daughters Frances Miller Tinkler (Ray) of Easley, SC, Theresa Miller Davis (Keith) of Rock Hill, SC, daughter in law Patricia Oliver Miller of Rock Hill, SC, granddaughters Emily Tinkler of Charlotte, NC, Leslie Bailey (Rob) of Fort Mill, SC, Brooke Jones (Austin) of Simpsonville, SC, and Lindsey Finamore (Rickey) of Arden, NC. He had three great grandchildren, Callie Bailey, Piper Jones, and Charlie Jones. There was a private service with military honors and he was interred next to his wife in Rock Hill, SC.

Published in The Herald on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
