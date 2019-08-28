Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rachel Tilley Kale. View Sign Service Information Greene Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel 2133 Ebenezer Road Rock Hill , SC 29732 (803)-326-2051 Send Flowers Obituary

Mrs. Rachel Tilley Kale, 72, passed away on Friday, August 23, 2019 at Wayne T Patrick Hospice House.



The service will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at The Oratory, with Father Ed McDevitt CO. Burial will be in Forest Hills Cemetery.



Born in Statesville, NC, Rachel Kale was the daughter of the late William Tilley and the late Ruth Perry Tilley. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Don Tilley, Raymond Tilley, and Arnold Tilley, Sisters, Janice Beeson, and Jane Tilley. She loved horses, sewing, reading, and shooting pool. She played pool competitively in APA and NAPA. She was a member of Saint Anne Catholic Church.



Surviving are her spouse of forty three years, Dan E Kale; three Sons, Dan E. Kale Jr. (Courtney) of Rock Hill, SC, Mark Kale (Gina) of Fort Mill, SC, and Clyde Eller, Jr. of Statesville, NC; two daughters, Sydney Rhame (Danny) of Chapin, SC, and Sissy Thompson (Jim) of Marvin, NC; her brother, Richard Tilley of Statesville, NC; her ten grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews .



The family will receive friends from 7:00 pm-9:00 pm on Friday, August 30, 2019 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill, SC.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Rachel Kale's name to Hospice & Community Care PO Box 993, Rock Hill, SC, 29732 or The Oratory 434 Charlotte Ave., Rock Hill, SC, 29730.



