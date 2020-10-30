1/1
Rachel Timmons
1947 - 2020
Edith Rachel Timmons, 73, passed away on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at her home.

The memorial service will be held at 6:00 pm on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at Greene Funeral Home Downtown Chapel, 355 East White Street, Rock Hill, SC with Reverend Jerry Devinney officiating. Burial will be private.

Born in Union County, NC, Mrs. Timmons was the daughter of the late Julice Thomas Gordon and the late Nancy McElhaney Gordon. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Mark Waylon Timmons, her brother, Tommy Gordon, her brother, Butch Gordon, her brother, Larry Gordon, and her sister, Alice Blackmon. She was retired from JP Stevens Industrial Plant.

Surviving are her brother and sister-in-law, Richard H (Hazel) Austin Jr. of York, SC; her brothers-in-law, Joe Lee Timmons (Sue), Timmy Timmons, and Sammy Timmons; her sisters-in-law, Kay Ayers (Jerry), Loretta Shively (Jay), Louise Adkins (Duane) and Claudette Maness; and many nephews and nieces.

Condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net.

Published in The Herald on Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
1
Memorial service
06:00 PM
Greene Funeral Home
