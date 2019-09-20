Ralph Edward Cameron (1940 - 2019)
Bratton Funeral Home
1455 Highway 321 North
York, SC
29745
(803)-684-1880
Obituary
Ralph Edward Cameron, 79, of York, SC, passed away on Wednesday, September 18, 2019.

A memorial service will be held at 3:00 PM on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Bratton Funeral Home in York with Rev. John Cody officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Born on January 2, 1940, Ralph was a son of the late Ernest Robert Cameron and Jessie May Ghent Cameron. He served in the South Carolina National Guard and worked as a millwright.

He is survived by his wife, Betty Jo Hubbard Cameron, children, Donna Faye, Donna Lynn, Tammie, Angie, Ralph, brothers, Bill, Robert, Donald, sisters, Mary, Christine, Shirley, 14 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Ralph was preceded in death by his son, Robert.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brattonfuneralhome.com.

Bratton Funeral Home in York is serving the Cameron family.
Published in The Herald on Sept. 20, 2019
