Mr. Ralph Harris Webb, Jr., 78, died Monday, April 15, 2019 in MUSC Chester Medical Center in Chester. The family will receive friends from 6:00 - 8:00 PM Friday, April 19, 2019 at Barron Funeral Home and other times at the home of Linda & Bill Cronan. All other services will be private.
Born November 4, 1940 in Rock Hill, SC, Mr. Webb was the son of the late Ralph H. Webb, Sr. and Mildred Anderson Webb. He was a graduate of Chester High School and Campbell College and attended University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and retired from North Carolina Public Schools as a teacher. Harris was faithful to First Baptist Church Lowrys but enjoyed attending many churches.
He is survived by three sisters, Linda Webb Cronan (Bill) and Karen Webb Brown both of Chester, SC and Meredith Webb Ward (Jeff) of Hiawassee, GA.
Memorials may be made to Chester Friends of the Animals, PO Box 58, Chester, SC 29706.
