Service Information

Greene Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel

2133 Ebenezer Road

Rock Hill , SC 29732

(803)-326-2051

Visitation

12:00 PM - 1:30 PM

College Park Baptist Church

1203 Eisenhower Rd.

Rock Hill , SC

Funeral service

2:00 PM

College Park Baptist Church

1203 Eisenhower Rd.

Rock Hill , SC

Obituary

Mr. Ralph Thomas McFadden, 90, passed away on Friday, January 3, 2020 at Piedmont Medical Center.



The funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at College Park Baptist Church with Rev. Ronnie Helms officiating. Burial will be in Grandview Memorial Park - Cherry Road.



Born in Rock Hill, Mr. McFadden was the son of the late Thomas Boyd McFadden and the late Marie Wilson McFadden. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Willie Dean "Deanie" McFadden; his son, Ralph Thomas McFadden, Jr.; his brothers, Bobby McFadden and Billy McFadden; and his sister, Juanita Sims. He worked for J.P. Stevens until they closed and then with Laminex. He sold produce that he purchased from Cotton Hill Farms in Lowry's on the corner of Mt. Gallant and India Hook Road. He was a member of College Park Baptist Church where he served as a deacon.



Surviving are his children, Carla Iannone of Rock Hill, Darla M. (Clyde) Smith of Gastonia, NC, William B. (Donna) McFadden of Whittier, NC and James L. (Patricia) McFadden of Rock Hill; nine grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Richard McFadden of Rock Hill and Donnie (Laura) McFadden of Rock Hill.



The family would like to thank all the nurses on the 3rd floor of Piedmont Medical Center for the love and care that was given to Mr. McFadden.



The family will receive friends prior to the service from 12:00 pm-1:30 pm on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at the church.



Memorials may be made in Mr. McFadden's name to College Park Baptist Church, 1203 Eisenhower Rd., Rock Hill, SC, 29730.



