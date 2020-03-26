Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ralph Smith. View Sign Service Information Dantzler-Baker Funeral Home 26 Underwood Ave. Great Falls , SC 29055 (803)-482-6212 Send Flowers Obituary

Mr. Ralph Smith, 82, died Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at his home. A private graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM Friday, March 27, 2020 at Greenlawn Cemetery with Rev. Russell Smith officiating.



Mr. Smith was born January 28, 1938 in Great Falls, SC and was a son of the late Ransom Smith and Bessie Roberts Smith. He was a graduate of Great Falls High School and retired from the Sixth Circuit Solicitor's office as Pretrial Intervention Director . He was formerly employed as Sheriff of Fairfield County, Chief of Police for Great Falls, and an investigator for Chester County Sheriff's Department. Mr. Smith was of the Baptist faith. He was a dignified man who loved his family and grandchildren.



He is survived by his wife, Margie Burchette Smith; four daughters, Patsy Smith Crawford of Palmyra, TN, Annette Smith Adams (Scottie) of Lancaster, Danielle Smith Hill (Gabe) of Rock Hill and Amanda Smith Fazio (Chris) of Rock Hill; a daughter-in-law, Patsy Roberts Smith; twelve grandchildren, Michael Crawford, Kimberly Huggins, Bryan Smith, Russell Smith, Emily Sisk, Jessica Wilkins, Abbey Adams, Rayna Korbus, Bryan Fazio, Wil Fazio, Jacob Smith-Sheppard and Bella Fazio; nine great grandchildren, Savannah, Addison, Faith, Emma, Kaylee, Luke, Dani, Harley and Matthew, Jr.; three brothers, Harold Smith, Millard Smith, and Glen Smith (Dianna); and one sister, Jean Smith Camp (Don). Mr. Smith was preceded in death by a son, Arnold Ralph Smith.



Memorials may be made to Hospice and Community Care, P.O. Box 993, Rock Hill, SC 29731.



