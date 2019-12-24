Ralph W. Reavis of Fort Mill, SC, formerly of Atlanta and Avondale Estates, GA, passed away at home on December 21, 2019. Beloved husband of Maureen M. Reavis. Loving father of Katie Proulx (Ryan Dooley) and Maura Carpinello (Greg). Adored Pop to Andrew, Dominic, and Joshua Carpinello. Loving uncle to Julie Reavis Thigpen and Lisa Reavis Yawn. He is also survived by many dear cousins and friends. Ralph is predeceased by his parents Leland H. and Rhea Farmer Reavis and brother Leland Horace Reavis.
Ralph retired after a 28-year career at General Motors and was an active member of the United Auto Workers (UAW). Ralph loved family, friends, fishing and Georgia Bulldog football. He is a long-time, well-loved member of the recovery community.
Friends and family are invited to a memorial celebration at Palmetto Funeral Home in Fort Mill, SC on Saturday, December 28 at 2 PM. Interment will be at Floral Hills Memory Gardens in Tucker, GA at a later date in January.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Ralph's Memory to the Levine Cancer Institute, Carolinas Bladder Cancer Fund, c/o Atrium Health Foundation, 208 East Boulevard, Charlotte, NC 28203 with checks made to "Atrium Health Foundation", "Carolinas Bladder Cancer Fund" in memo line or online at: https://www.atriumhealthfoundation.org/tribute/ or Levine Cancer Institute, Carolinas Breast Cancer Fund, c/o Atrium Health Foundation, 208 East Boulevard, Charlotte, NC 28203 with checks made to "Atrium Health Foundation", "Carolinas Breast Cancer Fund" in memo line or online at: https://www.atriumhealthfoundation.org/tribute/ or a .
Published in The Herald on Dec. 24, 2019