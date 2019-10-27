Mr. Randall Alan Hamacher, Sr., 46, of Clover, SC, passed away Thursday, October 24, 2019 at home.
Funeral service will be 3:00 pm, Monday, October 28, 2019 at Midway Baptist Church with the Rev. Mark Dellinger and Preston Clinton officiating. The family will receive friends 1 hour before the service at the Church.
Interment will be in Lakeview Memory Gardens.
Randall was born September 24, 1973 in Durham, NC. to Henry L. Hamacher Sr. and Nancy Gale Andrews. Randall will always be remembered as an honorable son, hardworking husband, outstanding father and wonderful GDiddy. His family will always cherish the precious memories made with him.
Survivors are his wife Dianne Carter Hamacher; daughter Macy Gale Hamacher; son Randall A. Hamacher, Jr. (Ashley); grandchildren Randall Alan Hamacher, III, Breanna Mae Hamacher and one on the way, all of Clover, SC; father Henry L. Hamacher, Sr.; brothers Henry L. Hamacher, Jr.(Caroline) and Albert L. Hamacher (Jennifer). He was preceded in death by his mother, Nancy Gale Andrews.
M. L. Ford & Sons Funeral Home, Clover, SC is serving the family of Mr. Hamacher.
Published in The Herald on Oct. 27, 2019