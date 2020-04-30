Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Randolph Hayslett Sr.. View Sign Service Information Greene Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel 2133 Ebenezer Road Rock Hill , SC 29732 (803)-326-2051 Send Flowers Obituary

Mr. Randolph Pennington Hayslett, Sr., 84, passed away on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at Morningside Assisted Living.



Born September 4, 1935 in Richland County, Columbia, SC, he was the only child of the late Mattie Catherine Pennington and the late John Randolph Hayslett, USMC (Ret.). Growing up his nicknames were Ranny, Randy, R.P. He married Ethelyn Ann Rickenbaker on June 9, 1956 in Shandon Baptist Church, Columbia, SC. They were blessed with four children, Catherine "Cathy" Hayslett (Craig) of Sarasota, FL; Randolph "Randy" R Hayslett, Jr. (Ellen) of Rock Hill, SC, Michael "Mike" E Hayslett (Beadie) of Rock Hill, SC; and Jere Keith Hayslett (Erin) of Alexandria, VA; 10 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.



R.P. graduated from Columbia High School and earned his Business degree from The University of South Carolina - "Go Gamecocks!



R.P's courtship began one Sunday morning in Shandon Baptist Church in November 1951. He sat down on the church pew beside Ethelyn and introduced himself to her after the service. He was 16 years old and she was 15. They became engaged two years later and married after 2 1/2 years after their engagement, in the same church where it all began.



A private family service will be held at First Baptist Church. The family would like to express their heartfelt appreciation to the staff of Morningside and Lisa with Providence Hospice for their loving care of R.P.



Memorials may be made in R.P.'s name to First Baptist Church, 481 Hood Drive, Rock Hill, SC 29730 or the Connie Maxwell Children's Home, PO Box 1178, Greenwood, SC 29648.



Condolences may be made to the Hayslett family at

