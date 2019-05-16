Mr. Randy Boyd Hefley, 66, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, May 9, 2019. He was much loved and will be missed by family and friends alike.
A memorial service will be held at 3:00 pm on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Charlotte Avenue Church of Christ, 339 Charlotte Ave., Rock Hill with Mr. David Pharr officiating. Visitation will follow.
Born in Rock Hill, SC, on August 7, 1952, Randy was a son of the late Marion Boyd Hefley and the late Eva Grace Goodman Hefley.
Randy was a US Navy veteran from 1970-1974, where he served in Europe as a marine mechanic on the USS Tiru submarine, and was awarded the National Defense Service Medal. He was retired after 44 years of service with Resolute Forest Products, formerly Bowater Corporation. He faithfully served as deacon for several years and elder for 20 years of Charlotte Avenue Church of Christ in Rock Hill.
Surviving are his loving wife of 46 years, Janis Elaine Tennyson Hefley; his two sons, Craig (Jennifer) Hefley of Rock Hill and Ryan (Vanessa) Hefley of York; his grandchildren, Jacob, Mason, Morgan and Jackson Hefley; and his sisters, Linda (Johnny) Cassidy, Ann (Bill) Holcombe and Dawn (Trey) Dotson.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mr. Hefley's name to the Charlotte Avenue Church of Christ, 339 Charlotte Ave., Rock Hill, SC 29730.
Published in The Herald on May 16, 2019